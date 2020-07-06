UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Complete CPEC Projects: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 07:18 PM

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Monday said the government was committed to complete the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In his tweet, he said the government was also committed to produce indigenous clean energy.

"The signing of 1.5 billion Dollars 700 MW Azad Pattan hydro power project, days after signing of 2.4 billion dollars 1100 MW kohala hydropower project is a manifestation of the Government's commitment to both CPEC and development of indigenous clean energy," he added.

