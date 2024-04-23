Govt ensuring digital access as fundamental right: Ahsan Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday underscored the government’s responsibilities to ensure the digital access for all, recognizing it as a fundamental necessity in the modern era.

Addressing the launch of National Human Development Report 2024, the minister said the digital revolution was reshaping societies worldwide, and Pakistan was poised to emerge as a frontrunner in that transformative journey.

He highlighted the role of digitalization in shaping Pakistan's future, emphasizing the proactive engagement of its youth in driving digital innovation.

"Notably, Pakistan stands as the fourth-largest contributor to the global digital freelancing industry, a testament to its burgeoning digital workforce," he added.

The minister commended the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for its National Human Development Report 2023/2024, stressing the government's commitment to leveraging its insights for national development.

As Chairman of the Report Advisory Council, he highlighted the significant impact of its findings on the government initiatives, including the ongoing upliftment efforts in 20 of Pakistan's most impoverished districts, guided by the multidimensional poverty index introduced in the inaugural UNDP report of 2018.

He also emphasized the value of the Youth Development Index in understanding and addressing the aspirations and concerns of Pakistani youth.

Recognizing digital access as a fundamental necessity in the modern era, akin to essential services like electricity, healthcare, and education, Ahsan Iqbal stressed the government's responsibility to bridge the digital divide across all regions.

He underscored the transformative potential of the current year's UNDP report, which sheds light on critical aspects of development, including digital inclusion.

"To bolster Pakistan's readiness for the digital age, the government has established National Centers of Excellence in key universities nationwide, fostering innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber security, big data, and cloud computing," he added.

Reflecting on the past milestones, the minister highlighted key initiatives that had propelled Pakistan's digital development journey. "These include the deregulation of the telecommunications industry in 1993, paving the way for a telecommunications revolution, and the introduction of 3G/4G licenses in 2013."

Furthermore, he underscored the significance of Pakistan's first digital policy in 2021 as a landmark in the nation's digital transformation.

Addressing the imperative of adapting to change, the minister outlined proactive strategies for embracing digital transformation, emphasizing the importance of anticipating and embracing change rather than succumbing to it.

Highlighting the widening gap between socioeconomic segments in the digital era, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the urgency of addressing this disparity.

He underscored the need for inclusive growth strategies to ensure that all segments of society benefit from the digital revolution.

The minister urged a forward-looking approach, setting sights on Pakistan's future growth trajectory.

He emphasized the need for sustained growth rates of 7% to 9% to propel Pakistan towards becoming a $2 trillion or $3 trillion economy by 2047, respectively.

The event was attended by diplomats, policymakers, civil society representatives, students, and other stakeholders.