Govt Is Likely To Update Fuel Prices Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 17, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Govt is likely to update fuel prices today

The sources say the POL prices are likely to go up instead of going down.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoin/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2022) The Federal government is likely to update the prices of petroleum products today [Saturday].

The changes in the prices could not take place earlier as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was on his two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting.

According to the sources, the PM office has informed the Finance Ministry about announcement of POL prices.

The sources said that the POL prices are likely to go up instead of going down.

They say that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) did not suggest any increase or decrease in the prices.

