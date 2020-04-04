Govt urged not to ask about source of investment income

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Katar Band Road Industrial Association (KBRIA) Chairman Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi on Saturday urged the government to also not ask about the source of investment income from investors rather encourage them to do more investments in the country.

Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi, who is also former vice president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), said in a media statement issued here that economic situation in the wake of coronavirus needed extra-ordinary measures to be put in order.

He mentioned that industrialists were in deep trouble owing to cancellation of their export orders and in the given situation, they did not want to render their labour force unemployed, therefore, the government should encourage them by giving them an out of the box solution.

Ghaznavi was of the view that other industries attached with construction sector also needed an active support. He said the government should not inquire about the source of income for investment from investors, citing that it would promoteindustrial sector and also create new employment opportunities, and ultimately,this would also help increase government revenues.