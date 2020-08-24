UrduPoint.com
Greece, Bulgaria Sign Deal On Building LNG Terminal In Alexandroupoli

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:14 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Greece and Bulgaria on Monday signed an agreement on involving state gas company Bulgartransgaz in the construction of a liquid natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Greek city of Alexandroupoli.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Bulgarian counterpart, Boyko Borissov, were present at the signing ceremony.

"This major investment has been launched with the end goal of turning our easternmost European port into a global energy center," Mitsotakis said.

The project is worth about $453 million, according to the Greek prime minister.

"Thanks to these investments, Alexandroupoli opens its gates to liquid natural gas from various suppliers, including the United States," Mitsotakis added.

The Alexandroupoli terminal is scheduled for launch in late 2022-early 2023. Its main suppliers are said to be companies from the United States, Qatar, and other countries.

