UrduPoint.com

Greek Finance Ministry Lowers GDP Growth Forecast In Revised 2023 Draft Budget

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Greek Finance Ministry Lowers GDP Growth Forecast in Revised 2023 Draft Budget

The Greek Finance Ministry submitted to parliament on Monday a revised draft budget for 2023, in which the forecast for GDP growth was reduced from 2.1% to 1.8%

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The Greek Finance Ministry submitted to parliament on Monday a revised draft budget for 2023, in which the forecast for GDP growth was reduced from 2.1% to 1.8%.

"In 2023, in extremely uncertain conditions for forecasts, inflation is expected to grow by 5% compared to 6.1% in the euro area and 7.0% on average in Europe, and growth (GDP) is expected to be 1.8% compared to 0.3% on average in the eurozone and in the member states of the European Union, according to autumn forecasts by the European Commission," the document read.

The country's GDP in 2023 will be 224.134 billion Euros ($229 billion), up from 210.170 billion euros this year, according to the draft budget.

The Primary surplus before payments on public debt is projected at 1.

668 billion euros, or 0.7% of GDP for 2023 after three years of deficit, while the state budget deficit for next year is projected at 7.806 billion euros, down 3.638 billion euros from 2022.

Greek public debt is estimated to amount to 355 billion euros by the end of this year, or 168.9% of GDP.

According to the ministry, it is evident that the risks associated with macroeconomic forecasts both nationally and globally for 2023 are increasing and are primarily associated with geopolitical challenges, the development of the situation in Ukraine, and surging energy prices.

Earlier in the month, the European Commission significantly lowered the EU and eurozone GDP growth forecasts, expecting their economies to grow by 0.3% in 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Parliament Budget European Union Euro From Billion

Recent Stories

Energy Politicization, Price Cap Leads to Market R ..

Energy Politicization, Price Cap Leads to Market Resource Shortages - Novak

26 seconds ago
 PFF NC, foreign delegation discuss passion for foo ..

PFF NC, foreign delegation discuss passion for football

28 seconds ago
 Eight killed in Colombia plane crash

Eight killed in Colombia plane crash

29 seconds ago
 Russia to Redirect Oil Supplies or Reduce Producti ..

Russia to Redirect Oil Supplies or Reduce Production Under Possible Price Cap - ..

31 seconds ago
 Second UN Humanitarian Convoy Delivers Supplies to ..

Second UN Humanitarian Convoy Delivers Supplies to Kherson - Spokesperson

4 minutes ago
 Moldova receives new aid to face 'dramatic energy ..

Moldova receives new aid to face 'dramatic energy crisis'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.