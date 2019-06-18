UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gwadar City Master Plan To Be Finalized Soon: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:33 PM

Gwadar City Master Plan to be finalized soon: Minister

The Gwadar Smart Prot City Master Plan is expected to be finalized soon which will be submitted to the Cabinet for its final approval, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Gwadar Smart Prot City Master Plan is expected to be finalized soon which will be submitted to the Cabinet for its final approval, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said on Tuesday.

He said that Gwadar port has the potential to improve socio-economic condition of people of the city and Balochistan at large which will connect the region's land and maritime route thereby benefiting the entire region.

Chairing a Steering Committee meeting on Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan here, the minister underlined that Gwadar Master Plan is a major milestone towards achieving an inclusive and sustainable development of the coastal city.

The Minister pointed out that rights of the local population will be protected and they will be facilitated in every possible manner enabling them to reap benefits from the development of Gwadar.

He stressed that land price speculation also needs to be regulated.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, Commander Southern Command Gen.

Asim Saleem Bajwa, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, DG FWO Maj. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, Deputy Chief of Mission at Chinese Embassy Zhao Li Jian, members Planning Commission, Project Director CPEC Hassan Daud, officials from departments concerned and senior officials of the ministry were present in the meeting.

Project Director China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Hassan Daud and FHDI team briefed the participants about the proposed Master plan.

The minister underscored that Gwadar will be transformed into a developed and smart port city of international standards with effective urban strategies.

He stated that a robust policy is being devised to turn the coastal city into a regional hub of trade and business activities.

The Minister appreciated the work done by Fourth Harbor Design Institute (FHDI) on Gwadar Master Plan noting that earlier recommendations made on land use and policy framework have been incorporated in the proposed plan.

The CM Balochistan said that provincial government is committed to successful implementation of Master Plan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Balochistan Business China CPEC Jian Price Hub From Government Cabinet FWO Gwadar

Recent Stories

Injured climbers of Pak-Italian friendship expedit ..

2 minutes ago

Mushtaq Yousafi first death anniversary on June 20 ..

3 minutes ago

Police improve its IT projects including CRMS

3 minutes ago

Pakistan ready to enhance defence ties with Iraq: ..

3 minutes ago

US LNG Will Not Replace Russian Gas, Fuels Have Di ..

8 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry delegati ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.