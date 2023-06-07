UrduPoint.com

Gwadar Will Be Biggest Commercial Regional Center Due To SED: Mujibur Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujib-ur Rahman Qambrani on Wednesday said that Gwadar would be the biggest commercial center of the region due to the Special Economic District (SED)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujib-ur Rahman Qambrani on Wednesday said that Gwadar would be the biggest commercial center of the region due to the Special Economic District (SED).

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers Pakistan (Abad) at the GDA office.

The DG said that the role of builders and developers was important in the development of Gwadar which needed to be accelerated, under the Special Economic District model, one window facility would be provided to investors and industrialists saying that one window facility would be a paperless, online and public-friendly procedure.

The delegation appreciated and thanked the Director General for his efforts to declare Gwadar tax-free.

In the meeting, it was agreed to speed up the construction work in the residential projects and assured to complete the basic infrastructure in the housing societies soon.

The delegation said that the decision to declare Gwadar tax-free was a good move by the provincial and Federal governments, due to which the construction sector in Gwadar would develop at a rapid pace and could create a wide source of employment at the local level and the country's economy would be developed.

The Director General assured the implementation of feasible proposals for the development of the construction industry.

