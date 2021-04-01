UrduPoint.com
Hammad Declares CPEC As Most Important Project For Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:04 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Industries and Production, Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Thursday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is project of highest importance for Pakistan to achieve the agenda of economic development and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Industries and Production, Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Thursday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is project of highest importance for Pakistan to achieve the agenda of economic development and prosperity.

Federal Minister for Finance expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding economic and industrial cooperation under China Pakistan Economic Cooperation (CPEC) at the Finance Division here, said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance.

Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa,Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China Nong Rong, Federal Secretary Finance Division and Federal Secretary Privatization Commission were attended the meeting.

Hammad Azhar said that it will enable the country to enhance industrial production, upgrade energy and communication infrastructure and improve connectivity with the region.

The CPEC would generate abundant employment and investment opportunities in Pakistan and beyond, he added.

The Finance Minister stressed the need for the early completion of projects falling under the umbrella of CPEC.

The Finance Minister lauded China for its continuous support in provision of COVID-19 vaccine for fighting the disease effectively.

He appreciated the continuous and unwavering support of China that has extended to Pakistan during testing times.

China-Pakistan bilateral relationship is an epitome of enduring friendship and brotherhood, he concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador outlined that CPEC is of immense importance for the Chinese companies and will expand and strengthen economic cooperation for achieving common objectives that guarantee a prosperous future for both the nations.

The Chairman CPEC Authority assured full support and assistance to the Chinese Ambassador for expediting progress in the communication and transportation sectors on the occasion.

