HCCI Delegation Departs For Iran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A three-member delegation of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) headed by Patron-in-Chief Muhammad Ikram Rajput departed for Iran on Tuesday.
During the visit being paid on the invitation of Iranian Government, the HCCI delegation would hold discussions with the representatives of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce and Industry to enhance bilateral trade volume, a news release said.
The delegation members would brief Iranian industrialists and businessmen about investment opportunities in Pakistan.
The delegation included HCCI Patron Iqbal Hussain Baig and Member Executive Committee Fahim Khan, the news release added.
Recent Stories
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
More Stories From Business
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 592 points6 minutes ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 2,000 per tola to Rs 241,90016 minutes ago
-
Pakistan earns $614m by exporting transport services in 8 months1 hour ago
-
Economic indicators show country on positive trajectory: Report2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal directs study of successful regional export processing zones3 hours ago
-
Pak-UK agree to enhance cooperation in key socio-economic areas4 hours ago
-
Ambassador of Belarus expressed keen interest for enhancing bilateral trade with Pakistan4 hours ago
-
China's manufacturing PMI down in April5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago