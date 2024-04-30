HCCI delegation departs for Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A three-member delegation of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) headed by Patron-in-Chief Muhammad Ikram Rajput departed for Iran on Tuesday.

During the visit being paid on the invitation of Iranian Government, the HCCI delegation would hold discussions with the representatives of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce and Industry to enhance bilateral trade volume, a news release said.

The delegation members would brief Iranian industrialists and businessmen about investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The delegation included HCCI Patron Iqbal Hussain Baig and Member Executive Committee Fahim Khan, the news release added.