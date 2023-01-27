UrduPoint.com

HIA For Resolving Industrial Sector's Issues To Strengthen Economy

Published January 27, 2023

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The issues of the industrial sector must be resolved in order to strengthen the country's economy.

These views were expressed by Caretaker Chairman of Hattar Industrial Association (HIA) Haji Atta ur Rehman, Patron-in-Chief Qadir Mahmood, Vice Chairman Shaikh Ilyas, Faisal Ateeq, Muhammad Riaz Khattak, Safeer Akhtar Awan, Taj Ghani, Chairman of All Pakistan Ghee and Banaspati Association Shaikh Abdul Razzaq while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

They said, "Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) is facing electricity, gas, import, export and taxation issues." Atta ur Rehman requested the Federal and the provincial governments, and all stakeholders to take concrete measures for the restoration of the industrial sector. "If the industrial sector goes down, then unemployment and other issues will increase at a rapid pace," he added.

He also called for representation to HIE industrialists in the caretaker government for a lasting solution to the issues being faced by the industrial sector.

Qadir Mahmood said, "HIE is the largest industrial estate of the province which is paying billions of rupees in taxes and it also provides more than 100,000 job opportunities to the masses. We are facing serious issues that are creating hurdles in our progress." He requested that the remaining work on the HIE grid station be immediately completed as it would resolve the issue of electricity tripping and also provide new electricity connections to the new industrial units.

Shaikh Ilyas said that the authorities should direct the departments concerned to open Letters of Credit (LCs) immediately for the smooth running of business activities in the country.

