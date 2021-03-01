Hong Kong Shares Bounce Back From Heavy Sell-off
Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:44 PM
Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied Monday along with other Asian markets as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's steep losses, with sentiment buoyed by vaccine optimism.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.
63 percent, or 472.36 points, to 29,452.57.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.21 percent, or 42.32 points, to 3,551.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 2.42 percent, or 55.48 points, to 2,349.17.