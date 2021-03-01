UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Shares Bounce Back From Heavy Sell-off

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:44 PM

Hong Kong shares bounce back from heavy sell-off

Hong Kong shares rallied Monday along with other Asian markets as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's steep losses, with sentiment buoyed by vaccine optimism

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied Monday along with other Asian markets as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's steep losses, with sentiment buoyed by vaccine optimism.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.

63 percent, or 472.36 points, to 29,452.57.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.21 percent, or 42.32 points, to 3,551.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 2.42 percent, or 55.48 points, to 2,349.17.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Market Asia

Recent Stories

Turkish economy grows 1.8% in 2020

52 seconds ago

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 3.89M

53 seconds ago

Shahid Khan Afridi turns 44

7 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks open higher on buybacks after selloff ..

57 seconds ago

5.9-magnitude quake hits 90 km W of Port-Vila, Van ..

59 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Culture to host ove ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.