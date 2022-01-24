Hong Kong shares dive at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened more than one percent down Monday morning following another big-sell-off on Wall Street, with investors awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.09 percent, or 272.12 points, to 24,693.43.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.41 percent, or 14.32 points, to 3,508.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.62 percent, or 14.78 points, to 2,372.86.