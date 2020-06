Hong Kong, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Shares in Hong Kong finished the morning session on a positive note in line with gains across Asia as investors look past China-US tensions and focus on the easing of lockdown measures in several countries.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.38 percent, or 90.51 points, to 23,823.03.