Hong Kong Stock Exchange bids almost 32bn for London rival

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has bid nearly 32 billion ($40 billion, 36 billion Euros) including debt for its London rival, it announced on Wednesday.

"Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited today announces that it has made a proposal to the board of London Stock Exchange Group Plc to combine the two companies," it said in a statement, adding the bid is worth 31.6 billion including 2.0 billion of debt.