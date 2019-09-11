UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stock Exchange Bids Almost 32bn For London Rival

Wed 11th September 2019 | 02:24 PM

Hong Kong Stock Exchange bids almost 32bn for London rival

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has bid nearly 32 billion ($40 billion, 36 billion Euros) including debt for its London rival, it announced on Wednesday.

"Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited today announces that it has made a proposal to the board of London Stock Exchange Group Plc to combine the two companies," it said in a statement, adding the bid is worth 31.6 billion including 2.0 billion of debt.

More Stories From Business

