Hong Kong Stocks End With Gains

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 02:01 PM

Hong Kong stocks end with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares closed slightly higher Thursday but gains were limited, as US lawmakers struggle to hammer out a fresh stimulus deal before the presidential election next month.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

13 percent, or 31.71 points, to 24,786.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.38 percent, or 12.52 points, to 3,312.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.49percent, or 10.99 points, to 2,243.24.

