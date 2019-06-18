UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks End With Healthy Gains 18 June 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:49 PM

Hong Kong stocks end with healthy gains 18 June 2019

Hong Kong stocks ended up one percent Tuesday, building on the previous day's gains, as traders look ahead to a crucial meeting of the Federal Reserve

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended up one percent Tuesday, building on the previous day's gains, as traders look ahead to a crucial meeting of the Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.

00 percent, or 271.61 points, to 27,498.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.09 percent, or 2.54 points, to 2,890.16 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.16 percent, or 2.45 points, to 1,504.57.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Emirates expands services for busy Hajj season

4 minutes ago

Kuwait oil price up to US$61.67 pb

4 minutes ago

Radio France staff strike over plans to axe nearly ..

1 second ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence re ..

4 seconds ago

Taliban Delegation Visits Iran Ahead of Doha Talks ..

6 seconds ago

Gazprom Offers to Ukraine to Relaunch Gas Transit ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.