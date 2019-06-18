Hong Kong stocks end with healthy gains 18 June 2019

(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended up one percent Tuesday, building on the previous day's gains, as traders look ahead to a crucial meeting of the Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.

00 percent, or 271.61 points, to 27,498.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.09 percent, or 2.54 points, to 2,890.16 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.16 percent, or 2.45 points, to 1,504.57.