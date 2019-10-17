Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Thursday with gains after a weak US retail sales report lifted hopes for another Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.54 percent, or 144.

76 points, to 26,809.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.04 percent, or 1.28 points, to 2,979.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.09 percent, or 1.48 points, to 1,637.13.