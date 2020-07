(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Thursday morning sharply lower as forecast-beating Chinese economic growth was unable to offset fears over a fresh outbreak of coronavirus in the city and elsewhere around the world that has led to new containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.17 percent, or 298.50 points, to 25,183.08.