Hong Kong, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Monday morning with gains following a rally on Wall Street, though traders remain on edge as a spike in virus infections forces some governments around the world to reimpose containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.74 percent, or 170.89 points, to 23,406.31.

dan/axn