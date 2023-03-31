UrduPoint.com

Huawei Unveils OpenLab 3.0 Asia-Pacific To Foster Regional Partnership

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023

Huawei unveils OpenLab 3.0 Asia-Pacific to foster regional partnership

OpenLab 3.0 Asia-Pacific, Huawei's latest regional center for joint innovation and solution R&D, has been officially inaugurated here on Friday

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ):OpenLab 3.0 Asia-Pacific, Huawei's latest regional center for joint innovation and solution R&D, has been officially inaugurated here on Friday.

Aiming to accelerate the digital transformation, the 20-million-U.S. dollar project will upgrade the OpenLab in Singapore and radiate its capabilities across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and beyond.

"OpenLab 3.0 is a global technology platform for local partners, customers, and institutions of higher learning in the APAC. It explores joint solutions based on the demands of various industries and continuously contributes to building the digital APAC," Nicholas Ma, president of Huawei APAC Enterprise Business Group, said.

"OpenLab 3.0, a platform for innovation, experience, and know-how sharing, exemplifies our talent-centric commitment, and is set to emerge as a pivotal hub for talent cultivation across the region," said Zhang Zhengjun, vice president of Huawei APAC Public Affairs and Communications.

The launching ceremony of OpenLab 3.0 Asia-Pacific, witnessed by Goh Pei Sheng, vice president of the Singapore Economic Development Board's Digital Industry Singapore, saw the attendance of over 60 participants from the technology and public sector, industry associations, and universities.

Huawei has established OpenLabs worldwide which serve as open innovation platforms where the Chinese company joins forces with local partners to develop industry solutions for the region. Its OpenLab in Singapore was officially launched in 2016.

More Stories From Business

