Hydel Energy: WAPDA Devises Plan For Expansion Of Hydropower Generation

Hydel Energy: WAPDA devises plan for expansion of hydropower generation

The sources say under 1st phase, the share of hydel energy would be enhanced from 9406MW to 12,366MW by 2025 and in next phase it would be jacked up to 20,591MW till 2028-29.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2022) The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has devised a comprehensive hydropower generation expansion plan to increase hydel energy share from existing 9406MW to 20,591MW by 2028-29.

Official sources the share of hydel energy would be added in two phases.

The WAPDA officials said, at present, hydel share in overall energy mix stood at 31 per cent with annual energy generation of 37 billion units.

The WAPDA, under its generation plan would add 17 billion units of low-cost hydel electricity raising the number of units from 37 to 54 billion by the year 2025.

Earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ameer Muqam said that the government was taking steps on war footings to provide relief to the public regarding power supply.

Talking to media after his visit to WAPDA house in Peshawar on Saturday, Muaqam announced that from tomorrow, there will be significant decrease in load shedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ameer Muqam said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is taking keen interest to provide relief to the masses despite grave issues of power generation including fuel crisis and power plants maintenance.

