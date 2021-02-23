UrduPoint.com
Hyundai Motor Launches 1st Model With Dedicated Electric Vehicle Platform

Tue 23rd February 2021

Hyundai Motor launches 1st model with dedicated electric vehicle platform

Hyundai Motor, South Korea's biggest car producer, on Tuesday launched its first model with a dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Hyundai Motor, South Korea's biggest car producer, on Tuesday launched its first model with a dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform.

The IONIQ 5 debuted as Hyundai's first model in its new IONIQ brand, dedicated to BEV and built upon the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that enables unique proportions on an elongated wheelbase and offers innovative interior design, the company said.

The exterior design of the mid-sized crossover utility vehicle (CUV), rolled out during a virtual world premiere event, is characterized by an extended wheelbase of 3,000 mm, the front clamshell hood, and the V-shape front bumper.

The interior center console, which can slide back as much as 140 mm, allows more movement freedom inside the vehicle, along with the flat floor where batteries are stored.

It is equipped with electronically adjustable front seats that recline to the optimum angle. The thickness of the front seats was reduced by 30 percent, providing more space for those seated in the second row.

Many of the vehicle's interior touchpoints, including seats and floor, use eco-friendly materials such as recycled PET bottles, plant-based yarns, eco-processed leather and bio paint with plant extracts.

"It is truly the first electric vehicle to provide a new experience with its innovative use of interior space and advanced technologies," said Thomas Schemera, executive vice president of Hyundai.

