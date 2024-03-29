ICCI, CDA Sign MoU For Upgrading, Maintaining Public Washrooms
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday for the upgrade and maintenance of public washrooms located in various markets across the capital city
The agreement was singed by President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and Mashooq Ali Shah, Director of Sanitation CDA, said a press release issued here.
Under the agreement, ICCI will be responsible for overseeing the newly constructed washrooms in various markets throughout the capital city. Their duties will include ensuring the operational functionality, management, maintenance, and upkeep of hygienic standards to facilitate visitors to these markets.
Speaking on the occasion, the President of ICCI stated that a nominal fee would be charged for the use of these facilities, and the revenue generated would be allocated towards the upgrading and maintenance of the washrooms.
Additionally, ICCI will ensure the deployment of janitorial staff, attired in appropriate uniforms, at each facility.
He emphasized ICCI's commitment to facilitating Islamabad's evolution into a model city and pledged to utilize all resources towards achieving this goal. Additionally, he unveiled plans to install water filtration plants at multiple locations to guarantee access to clean and potable water.
