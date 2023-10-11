Open Menu

ICCI For Re-activation Of SME Bank To Promote SME Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 06:06 PM

ICCI for re-activation of SME Bank to promote SME sector

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday urged the government to re-activate the SME Bank to provide easy financing options to the SME sector as its winding up would deprive SMEs of the affordable credit facility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday urged the government to re-activate the SME Bank to provide easy financing options to the SME sector as its winding up would deprive SMEs of the affordable credit facility.

He said that already SMEs are facing great problems in getting credit from banks as the SME sector in Pakistan receives only 6-7% of the private sector financing as compared to 25% in Bangladesh and 18% in India.

He said that the closure of SME Bank would create more hurdles for SMEs in expansion and growth. He said this while talking to a delegation of employees’ unions that called on him led by Zahoor Awan, Chairman, Pakistan Workers Federation’s Steering Committee.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman (Central) Employers Federation of Pakistan, President SME Bank Employees Union, President Punjab Bank Employees Union, President Zarai Taraqiati Bank Employees Union, President State Life Insurance Corporation Employees Union were in the delegation.

Zafar Bakhtawari former President ICCI & Secretary General UBJ Pakistan and Mehfooz Elahi former President ICCI were also present on the occasion.

Ahsan Bakhtawari lauded the efforts of Pakistan Workers Federation for protection of workers rights and legislative reforms in labor laws and assured that ICCI would try to raise their genuine concerns with the relevant quarters for redress.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahoor Awan, Chairman, Pakistan Workers Federation’s Steering Committee shared the concerns of SME Bank employees due to its planned closure and urged the government to address their concerns.

He said that the SME Bank was established to exclusively meet the financing needs of the SME sector and stimulate their growth, but its closure would be a setback for SMEs.

He said that the Executive Committee of SIFC has reportedly directed the Ministry of Industries and Production for re-activation plan of SME Bank and hoped that the government would work for its revival for the benefit of SMEs.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman (Central) Employers Federation of Pakistan said that the SMEs are the backbone of the economy and the government should take measures to strengthen the SME bank in order to facilitate the better growth of SMEs.

Faad Waheed Senior Vice President ICCI said that Pakistan needs to boost industrialization to revive its economy and focus on the better development of SMEs that can help achieve this goal.

Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that instead of considering privatizing SME Bank, the government should get the input of its employees for its revival.

The Presidents of Employees Unions of SME Bank, Bank of Punjab, Zarai Taraqiati Bank and State Life Insurance of Pakistan also showed concerns on the winding down of SME Bank and underscored the the need to ensure better protection of workers rights.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Bangladesh Punjab Bank Chamber Turkish Lira SME Bank Limited Bank Of Punjab Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 81: A birthday showered in ..

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 81: A birthday showered in warm wishes

8 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with Pope Francis ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with Pope Francis to discuss faith leaders&#039; ..

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM directs to expedite privatization pro ..

Caretaker PM directs to expedite privatization process of PIA

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UNICEF join hands to eradicate Polio

Pakistan, UNICEF join hands to eradicate Polio

2 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Sharif Calls for Youth Empowerment to Tack ..

Shahbaz Sharif Calls for Youth Empowerment to Tackle Poverty

30 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to embark on journey today from UK

Nawaz Sharif to embark on journey today from UK

37 minutes ago
Braves record thumping win in the final to lift th ..

Braves record thumping win in the final to lift the ILT20 Development Tournament ..

1 hour ago
 EAD announces dates for Falconry hunting season

EAD announces dates for Falconry hunting season

1 hour ago
 ADX records 364 % increase in ETF trading since be ..

ADX records 364 % increase in ETF trading since beginning of 2023

1 hour ago
 Capturing Excellence: The Evolution of TECNO's Cam ..

Capturing Excellence: The Evolution of TECNO's Camera Technology

1 hour ago
 Dr. Saqib conducts surprise visit to One Window Ce ..

Dr. Saqib conducts surprise visit to One Window Center; interacts with beneficia ..

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 99 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 99 paisa against Dollar

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business