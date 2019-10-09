ICCI hails e-commerce policy framework as it would promote e-businesses

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has hailed the approval of first-ever e-commerce policy framework by the Federal Cabinet and termed it a highly positive development as it would promote e-businesses, create plenty of jobs for youth and facilitate the growth of business activities and exports

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has hailed the approval of first-ever e-commerce policy framework by the Federal Cabinet and termed it a highly positive development as it would promote e-businesses, create plenty of jobs for youth and facilitate the growth of business activities and exports.Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that e-commerce sales were a growing business in the world as according to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD), global e-commerce sales grew 13% in 2017, reaching an estimated $29 trillion.

He said that share of e-commerce sales in China's GDP was 16 percent and India's 15%, but Pakistan was way behind in realizing the actual potential e-commerce sales.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed hoped that the approval of first-ever e-commerce policy would go a long way in promoting e-commerce sector in Pakistan and facilitate the growth of e-trade and exports.

He said that e-commerce policy framework has envisaged the setting up of a National E-Commerce Council comprising representatives of public and private sectors and emphasized that the sitting President ICCI should also be included in that Council to represent the voice of SMEs and safeguard their business interests.