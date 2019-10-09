UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Hails E-commerce Policy Framework As It Would Promote E-businesses

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:27 PM

ICCI hails e-commerce policy framework as it would promote e-businesses

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has hailed the approval of first-ever e-commerce policy framework by the Federal Cabinet and termed it a highly positive development as it would promote e-businesses, create plenty of jobs for youth and facilitate the growth of business activities and exports

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th October, 2019) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has hailed the approval of first-ever e-commerce policy framework by the Federal Cabinet and termed it a highly positive development as it would promote e-businesses, create plenty of jobs for youth and facilitate the growth of business activities and exports.Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that e-commerce sales were a growing business in the world as according to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD), global e-commerce sales grew 13% in 2017, reaching an estimated $29 trillion.

He said that share of e-commerce sales in China's GDP was 16 percent and India's 15%, but Pakistan was way behind in realizing the actual potential e-commerce sales.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed hoped that the approval of first-ever e-commerce policy would go a long way in promoting e-commerce sector in Pakistan and facilitate the growth of e-trade and exports.

He said that e-commerce policy framework has envisaged the setting up of a National E-Commerce Council comprising representatives of public and private sectors and emphasized that the sitting President ICCI should also be included in that Council to represent the voice of SMEs and safeguard their business interests.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad World United Nations Exports Business China Chamber 2017 Commerce Cabinet Industry Share Jobs

Recent Stories

Japanese to Make First Tour to Contested Kuril Isl ..

9 minutes ago

339,701 TDPs families repatriated to native hometo ..

9 minutes ago

Turkey speaker criticizes Trumph's thread to Turk ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Registers 26 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

9 minutes ago

TCL Electronics becomes No. 1 Smart TV Brand in Pa ..

23 minutes ago

66% of Pakistanis fear a possibility of war betwee ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.