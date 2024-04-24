IDEA, TEVTA organizes Job Fair for youth

(@FahadShabbir)

Initiative for Development and Empowerment Axis (IDEA) in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) organized a Job Fair here at Government Technical & Vocational Centre for Boys Gulbahar on Wednesday

About 30 companies of various sectors of the country including Pepsi, KPBoIT, Durshal, Toyota, Honda, Fixit, SMEDA, Akhuwat, Nayatel and Abid CNG participated in the event. The Job Fair was participated by about 2500 youth.

Addressing the participants, Principal of the Government Technical & Vocational Centre, Gulbahar Professor Mohammad Saeed Ahmad said that the purpose of the fair was to create employment related awareness amongst the already passed-out and current enrolled trainees to give them a guideline and also improve coordination of the institute with the local industries.

The Programme Manager of IDEA, Ismael said the skilled youth that beside providing training opportunity, the organization is also hold similar events for provision of employment to them and they could get access to industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Asad Kakakhel, Senior Vice President, the Bank of Khyber said that the bank is providing credit to youth on easy terms and conditions to begin their own businesses and earn livelihood for their families.

Mohammad Mohsin of the Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) told the participants about the plans of the authority for provision of credit to youth for initiating their own businesses.

