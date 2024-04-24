Open Menu

IDEA, TEVTA Organizes Job Fair For Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 08:49 PM

IDEA, TEVTA organizes Job Fair for youth

Initiative for Development and Empowerment Axis (IDEA) in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) organized a Job Fair here at Government Technical & Vocational Centre for Boys Gulbahar on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Initiative for Development and Empowerment Axis (IDEA) in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) organized a Job Fair here at Government Technical & Vocational Centre for Boys Gulbahar on Wednesday.

About 30 companies of various sectors of the country including Pepsi, KPBoIT, Durshal, Toyota, Honda, Fixit, SMEDA, Akhuwat, Nayatel and Abid CNG participated in the event. The Job Fair was participated by about 2500 youth.

Addressing the participants, Principal of the Government Technical & Vocational Centre, Gulbahar Professor Mohammad Saeed Ahmad said that the purpose of the fair was to create employment related awareness amongst the already passed-out and current enrolled trainees to give them a guideline and also improve coordination of the institute with the local industries.

The Programme Manager of IDEA, Ismael said the skilled youth that beside providing training opportunity, the organization is also hold similar events for provision of employment to them and they could get access to industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Asad Kakakhel, Senior Vice President, the Bank of Khyber said that the bank is providing credit to youth on easy terms and conditions to begin their own businesses and earn livelihood for their families.

Mohammad Mohsin of the Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) told the participants about the plans of the authority for provision of credit to youth for initiating their own businesses.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

CNG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Job Bank Honda Bank Of Khyber Event Government Industry Toyota Employment

Recent Stories

WASA launches comprehensive campaign to test quali ..

WASA launches comprehensive campaign to test quality of water

4 minutes ago
 Food Authority team conducts operation in Jackson ..

Food Authority team conducts operation in Jackson market harbor area

4 minutes ago
 KCP Captain Shahzaib Rind calls on Balochistan CM

KCP Captain Shahzaib Rind calls on Balochistan CM

3 minutes ago
 PNCA to organize folk, classical & Sufi dance perf ..

PNCA to organize folk, classical & Sufi dance performances on Int'l Dance Day

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan ..

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan calls on Minister for Privatis ..

3 minutes ago
 Germany nudges up growth forecast, ailing economy ..

Germany nudges up growth forecast, ailing economy at 'turning point'

2 minutes ago
USC to hold ‘E-Kachehry' on April 25 (tomorrow)

USC to hold ‘E-Kachehry' on April 25 (tomorrow)

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Departmen ..

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir ..

3 minutes ago
 Kewell's Yokohama beat Ulsan to reach Asian Champi ..

Kewell's Yokohama beat Ulsan to reach Asian Champions League final

2 minutes ago
 DC directs to implement fixed prices of Naan,Tando ..

DC directs to implement fixed prices of Naan,Tandoori Roti

3 minutes ago
 Revised UAF budget recommended

Revised UAF budget recommended

3 minutes ago
 Hajj permits start for domestic pilgrims in Saudi ..

Hajj permits start for domestic pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business