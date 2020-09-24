Imam for developing DNA nurseries to enhance output

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday stressed the need for developing DNA tested fruit nurseries in order to achieve export quality high yielding fruits to fetch maximum foreign exchange for the country

The minister was addressing a webinar on "Seed Stewardship in Post COVID Scenario" arranged by University of Agriculture Multan, says a press release.

The minister said that we need to identify approximately 45,000 tons of verified cotton seed for a better yield.

He further informed that experiments on sugar tissue culture was going on, adding sugar that 700 million tonnes of lentils have been imported to promote pulses production in the country.

He hoped that this year quality seed of lentils will be raised and urged the need to modernize seed technology for major crops.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Secretary MinNFS&R,Omar Hamid Khan told the participants that Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the ministry and the provinces to gather accurate data regarding agriculture production, its consumption, wastage and exports so that the government could exactly know about the demand and supply of commodities.

For this purpose National Food Security dashboard will be set up, he said adding that for agricultural reforms there must be integration of research and academia.

He mentioned that PM has also directed to identify agricultural economic zones and under agricultural reforms ecological zoning of Pakistan will be done.