Open Menu

Indonesia Ambassador Declares Murree 'Sister City' To Bali, Urges Tourism Boost

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Indonesia Ambassador declares Murree 'Sister City' to Bali, urges tourism boost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam M. Tugio on Sunday said that Murree can be counted among the most beautiful regions in the world and the natural beauty of Murree can compete with any major tourism spot in the world.

Indonesia Ambassador to Pakistan, Adam Tugiu said that the world-famous tourist destinations of Pakistan, Murree, and Indonesia, Bali, can be called sister cities, for which the two governments should start talking and this will promote tourism on both sides.

He said this while talking to the Journalist and local business community in the local hotel of Murree.

The Ambassador of Indonesia said that there are historical religious and cultural relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, which are based on many factors needs to be transferred to the new generation. He said that Pakistan maintained friendship with Indonesia from the early years of independence, which can not be denied in the form of modern mutual economic, trade, cultural and diplomatic relations. The ambassador of Indonesia said that 600 soldiers went from Pakistan for the freedom of Indonesia, some of whom sacrificed their lives there, and as the sun of freedom rose in Indonesia, the relations between the two countries were growing day by day. Meanwhile, the ambassador of Indonesia said that the founder of Indonesia, Ahmad SuKarno, and the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam MuhammadAli Jinnah, had a relationship of personal friendship, that's why you see similarities between most famous  Jinnah Cap and Soekarno Cap.

He said that Allama Iqbal's poetry has an influence on many movements in Indonesia and Allama Iqbal is equally popular in Indonesia.The Ambassador said that there is similarity in the food and culture of the two countries and the habits of the two nations are similar in terms of food and drink and spices.In response to a question Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio said that he will do his best for the visit of Murree journalists to Indonesia and in this regard, Murree Press Club will be contacted soon. He said that the visit of Murree journalists to Indonesia will give them an opportunity to know about Indonesia, which will increase mutual intimacy.Adam Togio said that Indonesia announces scholarships for students every year and this year also the scholarship was awarded in the same way. He emphasized that the children of Murree journalists should apply for Indonesia's scholarship, they should give priority to them and will be fully supported by the Indonesian Embassy Islamabad in this regard.In response to a question, the Ambassador of Indonesia said that the mutual economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia are very strong and bilateral trade between the two countries is $ 4.5 billion Dollars, which needs to be further increased.He said that there is a need to promote mutual relations between the people of both the countries so that mutual intimacy between the people can increase.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Business Murree Hotel Visit Same Independence Indonesia Sunday From Best Billion

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

8 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

13 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

22 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

22 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

22 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

22 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

22 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

22 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

22 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

22 hours ago

More Stories From Business