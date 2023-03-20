Industries minister, SMBR discuss Jhang Chamber office establishment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer met Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed here on Monday to discuss acquisition of state land for setting up the office of Jhang Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI).

The minister said that problems of industrialists and traders were being solved on a priority basis, adding that no obstacle would be tolerated in this regard. He said that construction work on the Small Industrial Estate in Jhang was under way.

The Board of Revenue should fully cooperate with the chambers of commerce and industry for promotion of economic and commercial activities.

SMBR Nabil Javed directed the provincial secretary colonies to sit with the industrialists and businessmen and resolve the issue. He said the Board would fully cooperate with the JCCI.

ADCR Jhang, Additional Secretary, Deputy Secretary Colonies and representatives of Jhang Chamber also attended the meeting.