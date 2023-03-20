UrduPoint.com

Industries Minister, SMBR Discuss Jhang Chamber Office Establishment

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Industries minister, SMBR discuss Jhang Chamber office establishment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer met Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed here on Monday to discuss acquisition of state land for setting up the office of Jhang Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI).

The minister said that problems of industrialists and traders were being solved on a priority basis, adding that no obstacle would be tolerated in this regard. He said that construction work on the Small Industrial Estate in Jhang was under way.

The Board of Revenue should fully cooperate with the chambers of commerce and industry for promotion of economic and commercial activities.

SMBR Nabil Javed directed the provincial secretary colonies to sit with the industrialists and businessmen and resolve the issue. He said the Board would fully cooperate with the JCCI.

ADCR Jhang, Additional Secretary, Deputy Secretary Colonies and representatives of Jhang Chamber also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chambers Of Commerce Jhang Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks ..

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministe ..

29 minutes ago
 Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month wit ..

Emirates embraces the spirit of the Holy Month with a thoughtful passenger journ ..

35 minutes ago
 Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in ..

Oldest pearling town in Arabian Gulf discovered in Umm Al Qaiwain

1 hour ago
 Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer ..

Emirates Development Bank awarded ‘Best Customer Experience Digital Platform&# ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesda ..

UAE Ramadan moon-sighting committee to meet Tuesday

1 hour ago
 Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for ..

Emirates Health Services launches its Strategy for Happiness and Wellbeing

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.