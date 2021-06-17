UrduPoint.com
IPM, A First Step To Revitalizing Cotton Economy: Saqib Ali Ateel

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel on Thursday said that Integrated Pest Management (IPM) plan, advocating bio-solutions to control pests would prove to be the first step to revitalizing the cotton economy.

Presiding over a cotton crop review meeting at the agriculture secretariat here, he said that ongoing phase of cotton was important as the enemy pest white fly on vegetables crops and other pests on different weeds could increase population and shift to cotton.

To prevent this from happening, farmers should apply first spray of plant extracts to minimize their incidence and keep them below the economic threshold level (ETL) before the pests like white fly and pink bollworm form their colonies.

Saqib advised that farmers should delay applying pesticides for the maximum duration, possibly during first 60-70 days. However, in case it becomes inevitable, then pesticides be used turn by turn so that resistance in pests against pesticides be eliminated.

Secretary was informed that hot spots of white fly and Aphid were found at some places. Saqib advised pest warning officials to keep identifying hot spots of pests on cotton crop adding,agriculture extension officials would arrange treatment of these hot spots under their supervision.

He said that process of hot spots treatment would also be got verified by the third party. He said that pesticides application, if necessary would only cover the hot spots identified without affecting the nearby crop area.

He forbade farmers from using Parathrides pleading that it increased the incidence of white fly. He advised installing pheromone traps in the field to monitor the incidence of enemy pests and added that method for application of plant extracts spray be displayed frequently in cotton areas. He said that farmers who have obtained cotton sticks from the last cotton harvest should continue to change sticks'position for prevention of pink bollworm spread.

He said, prevailing weather conditions were suitable for installing cards of friendly pests including Trychograma and Chrysopa in the cotton demonstration fields adding,cards should be installed at the bottom of the plants to save friendly pests from sunlight.

