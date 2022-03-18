UrduPoint.com

Iran Read To Meet India's Energy Needs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2022 | 02:59 PM

Iran read to meet India's energy needs

Iran used to be the second largest oil supplier to India but New Delhi had to halt imports from Tehran after former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran and re-imposed sanctions on its oil exports.

NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2022) Iran is ready to meet India's energy security needs, its ambassador to India was quoted as saying on Friday, as negotiations continue between the world powers and Tehran on the lifting of sanctions against the OPEC-member.

Iran used to be the second largest oil supplier to India but New Delhi had to halt imports from Tehran after former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran and re-imposed sanctions on its oil exports.

"Rupee-rial trade mechanism can help companies from both the countries to deal with each other directly and avoid third party intermediation costs," Ali Chegeni was quoted as saying by Indian facilitation body MVIRDC World Trade Center.

India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, covers over 80% of its crude oil needs with imports.

India and Iran had devised a barter-like mechanism to settle trade where Indian refiners were paying for Iranian oil in rupees to a local bank and the funds were used by Tehran to pay for imports from India.

Due to sanctions, the India-Iran trade declined sharply from $17 billion in the fiscal year to March 2019 to less than $2 billion in April-January, the first 10 months of this fiscal year. Chegeni said, "If both countries launch rupee-rial trade mechanisms, the bilateral trade could grow to $30 billion".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World Exports Iran Nuclear Oil Trump Bank New Delhi Tehran March 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

IHC directs PM Imran Khan, Asad Umar to join ECP p ..

IHC directs PM Imran Khan, Asad Umar to join ECP proceedings

10 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews South Punjab Secretariat construct ..

Meeting reviews South Punjab Secretariat construction progress

12 minutes ago
 Govt to file reference in SC for interpretation of ..

Govt to file reference in SC for interpretation of Article 63-A: Fawad

29 minutes ago
 Murderer awarded death penalty,1.2 mln fine

Murderer awarded death penalty,1.2 mln fine

29 minutes ago
 Reema Khan praises PM Imran Khan for serving human ..

Reema Khan praises PM Imran Khan for serving humanity

34 minutes ago
 PTI leadership mulls over legal action against dis ..

PTI leadership mulls over legal action against dissidents

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>