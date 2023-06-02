UrduPoint.com

Iran's Chief Banker Secures Access To $6.7Bln In IMF-Held Funds - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Iran's Chief Banker Secures Access to $6.7Bln in IMF-Held Funds - Reports

Iranian Central Bank Governor Mohammad Reza Farzin said that Iran had secured access to $6.7 billion worth of its financial resources kept at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Iranian media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Iranian Central Bank Governor Mohammad Reza Farzin said that Iran had secured access to $6.7 billion worth of its financial resources kept at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Iranian media reported on Thursday.

The head of Iran's Central Bank has been on a visit to Washington since Tuesday to meet with IMF officials.

On Thursday, he met with Director of the IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department Jihad Azour.

Iran has 4.8 billion worth of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), which is equivalent to $6.7 billion, and withdrawing the fund can help improve the economic situation of the country to a great extent, Farzin said on the sidelines of the meetings, the Fars news agency reported.

In May, the IMF published a report pointing to an increase of $141 billion in Iran's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, which made the country the 22nd largest economy in the world.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Governor Iran Jihad Washington Visit Bank Middle East May Media Asia Billion

Recent Stories

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

21 seconds ago
 Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encr ..

Sindh to initiate action against water theft, encroachment

23 seconds ago
 Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Erd ..

Armenian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Erdogan's Inauguration Ceremony - ..

24 seconds ago
 Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supa ..

Police submit report in Imran Khan's vehicle 'supardari' case

25 seconds ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

27 seconds ago
 Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Chal ..

Javeria Khan, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik lead Challengers to final

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.