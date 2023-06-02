Iranian Central Bank Governor Mohammad Reza Farzin said that Iran had secured access to $6.7 billion worth of its financial resources kept at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Iranian media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Iranian Central Bank Governor Mohammad Reza Farzin said that Iran had secured access to $6.7 billion worth of its financial resources kept at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Iranian media reported on Thursday.

The head of Iran's Central Bank has been on a visit to Washington since Tuesday to meet with IMF officials.

On Thursday, he met with Director of the IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department Jihad Azour.

Iran has 4.8 billion worth of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), which is equivalent to $6.7 billion, and withdrawing the fund can help improve the economic situation of the country to a great extent, Farzin said on the sidelines of the meetings, the Fars news agency reported.

In May, the IMF published a report pointing to an increase of $141 billion in Iran's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, which made the country the 22nd largest economy in the world.