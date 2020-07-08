UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Unlikely To Achieve Full Compliance With OPEC+ Cuts Despite Improvements - Think Tank

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Iraq Unlikely to Achieve Full Compliance With OPEC+ Cuts Despite Improvements - Think Tank

Iraq, which has systematically found it hard to comply with the OPEC+ oil cuts, is unlikely to reach full compliance with the quotas despite some improvements in its conformity levels, the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Iraq, which has systematically found it hard to comply with the OPEC+ oil cuts, is unlikely to reach full compliance with the quotas despite some improvements in its conformity levels, the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies said on Wednesday.

"Several signals suggest that Iraq's compliance is set to improve over the coming months ... Undoubtedly, while Iraqi compliance is set to improve in the coming months, full compliance will unlikely be reached, keeping Iraqi oil production dynamics in the spotlight," the institute said in a statement.

In order to achieve compliance with the oil curtailment deal, Iraq has already made requests for several international oil companies operating in the country to reduce production, the think tank noted.

In particular, ExxonMobil has reduced output by 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) at its West Qurna-1 oil field, Russia's Lukoil has cut 120,000 bpd at the Qurna-2 field and BP has reduced output at Rumalia filed by 115,000 bpd.

However, such challenges as the need to ensure that the oil cuts do not impact associated gas output, as well as the need to pay compensation for the cuts to the international oil companies, may lower the chances of Iraq's full compliance with the OPEC+ agreement.

The OPEC+ countries met in June via a videoconference and decided to extend the deep cuts of 9.7 million bpd into July, as well to further stabilize the market. Iraq and Nigeria admitted that they had not managed to achieve full compliance in May and June and vowed to contribute more cuts over the following months.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Iraq Oil Oxford Nigeria Tank May June July Gas Market Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

2 hours ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

3 hours ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

3 hours ago

26 outlaws including six POs held; stolen vehicle ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.