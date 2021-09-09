UrduPoint.com

IREN Seizes Non-tax Paid Cigarettes Worth Rs30.7 Million In August

Thu 09th September 2021 | 02:07 PM

The Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) squads of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in counter-evasion operation, seized approximately 14,798,000 non-duty or non-tax paid cigarettes worth Rs30,741,100, resulting in detection of evasion of taxes and duties of Rs26,184,100 in the month of August, 2021

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) squads of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in counter-evasion operation, seized approximately 14,798,000 non-duty or non-tax paid cigarettes worth Rs30,741,100, resulting in detection of evasion of taxes and duties of Rs26,184,100 in the month of August, 2021.

According to press statement issued by the board here Thursday, during the period from July to August, 2021, IREN seized 26,030,500 illegal cigarettes worth Rs48,537,140.

As such evasion of taxes and duties worth Rs44,786,258 was detected it said, adding that this action was in pursuance to directions of the prime minister against illicit sale of non-duty/tax-paid and counterfeit cigarettes.

IREN was established in September 2019 with a Chief Coordinator, Central Field Coordinator and seven regional enforcement hubs all across Pakistan, tasked to conduct raids and seizures on the counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes.

As a part of ongoing crackdown against illicit cigarette trade country wide, all IREN hubs intensified their operation against businesses dealing in non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes to save national exchequer from revenue loss.

Meanwhile, FBR Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed appreciated the performance of IREN staff and said that from November 1, 2021, Track & Trace System would be rolled out to cover tobacco manufacturing across the country, and that AJK Government had approached Federal Board of Revenue to extend the scope of Track & Track System to cigarette manufacturing units located inside AJK territory.

It is expected that over the next few months' implementation of Track & Trace System and its extension into AJK, coupled with IREN's valiant drive would help overcome the menace of counterfeit, illicit and non-tax paid cigarettes in the market.

