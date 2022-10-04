Ishaq Dar appreciates economic contribution of Pakistani diaspora in UK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday appreciated the contribution of Pakistani diaspora towards economic development of the United Kingdom (UK) and building bridges between the two countries.

He said this in a meeting with Deputy opposition leader UK Rt Hon. Angela Rayner and Member of the House of Lords Lord Wajid Khan, who called on him, said a press release issued here.

The minister also shared the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan and said that huge losses were incurred to the country's economy.

Meanwhile, discussing Pak-UK bilateral relations, the minister expressed satisfaction at the level of friendship between the two countries and hoped that the existing cooperation between them would further strengthen in the future.

Angela Rayner expressed sympathy on the loss of lives, infrastructure and properties due to the devastating floods.

She extended her support for the people and the government of Pakistan in this hour of need.

Finance Minister extended thanks to the visiting dignitaries over their support pledges for the flood victims.