UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Eni Inks Deal With Egypt, Russia's Lukoil To Merge Oil Concessions

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:39 PM

Italy's Eni Inks Deal With Egypt, Russia's Lukoil to Merge Oil Concessions

Italian oil giant Eni announced on Tuesday signing a deal with the Egyptian state oil corporation and the Russian energy company Lukoil to merge the Meleiha and Meleiha Deep concessions into a single, Merged Meleiha concession

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Italian oil giant Eni announced on Tuesday signing a deal with the Egyptian state oil corporation and the Russian energy company Lukoil to merge the Meleiha and Meleiha Deep concessions into a single, Merged Meleiha concession.

"Eni has signed an agreement with the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and Lukoil for the merger of the concessions of Meleiha and Meleiha Deep, in Egypt's Western Desert, and their extension to 2036, with the possibility of reaching further to 2041," Eni said in a statement.

The new concession will enable the parties to carry out exploration activities over the stipulated period and will be operated by Agiba, a joint venture between Eni and EGPC, through its subsidiary IEOC which will own 76 percent of the concession while the rest 24 percent will belong to Lukoil.

The Italian company has been operating in Egypt since 1954.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Egypt Company Oil Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Christiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem fan of Coca Cola

7 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 23 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta G ..

7 minutes ago

Flydubai launches daily flights to Warsaw starting ..

12 minutes ago

FIA summons Shehbaz Sharif in Sugar scandal

25 minutes ago

116,377 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

27 minutes ago

Tarin for effective monitoring of PoS machines

1 second ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.