Japan Offers Help In Checking Corona Pandemic In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

Japan offers help in checking corona pandemic in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Japanese Government Monday said it was ready to provide its expertise and any sort of assistance to the Pakistan Government in the current hard times of coronavirus pandemic.

"Japanese Government supports the people of Pakistan in these trying times and is ready to offer its expertise and any sort of assistance to the government of Pakistan, if the situation so requires," the Ambassador told Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh during a call on meeting.

The ambassador shared with the adviser the steps being taken by the Japanese government to contain the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it had created so far, a Finance Ministry press release said.

The ambassador also discussed certain issues of the Japanese investors in Pakistan arising out of the restrictions on business activities.

Hafeez Shaikh appreciated the efforts of the Japanese government to control the pandemic and thanked it for its support to the people of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Government Coronavirus

