TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) One of Japan's leading car manufacturers, Nissan Motor, announced on Friday it would recall more than half a million Serena and X-Trail models due to the malfunctions of the "idling stop" feature.

"Please take steps to replace the ECO motor.

As soon as the parts required for replacement are available, we will notify you and make a replacement," the company said in a statement.

In particular, cars produced between September 2010 and June 2017 are eligible for recall.

As Japan's NHK broadcaster reported, replacement work will start no earlier than September 2023 due to a lack of necessary parts.