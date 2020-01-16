UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Committee Formed To Explore Financial Package For ML-1: Yao Jing

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:26 PM

Joint committee formed to explore financial package for ML-1: Yao Jing

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said that China and Pakistan had constituted a joint committee to explore financing modalities and find appropriate financial package for the mega Main Line (ML-1) railway project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said that China and Pakistan had constituted a joint committee to explore financing modalities and find appropriate financial package for the mega Main Line (ML-1) railway project.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday night, the envoy said that due to huge financial implication, the project was facing little delays however it would not further slow down as the committee would soon finalize appropriate financial package to fund the project.

The ML-1 project is part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under which, the 1,872 kilometers railway track from Peshawar to Karachi would be upgraded at an estimated cost of around US $9 billion.

The Chinese embassy arranged a reception for media persons here in connection with Chinese Lunar Year.

Yao Jing rejected the rumours of slowing down of CPEC project saying that work on CPEC projects was being executed according to the plan.

"In fact there is no mega project being executed presently, therefore it seems that the project has been slowed down," he said adding there are lot of small projects under implementation under CPEC across the country, which are not tangible though but are very important.

He said in Gwadar city, five main projects were being executed under CPEC including a vocational training centre, a 200 beds hospital, water desalination plant, and new airport.

In social, health and education sectors, he informed the media persons that there were 27 projects were being implemented under CPEC across the country.

The envoy pointed out that the CPEC had entered in its second stage where social, industrial and agriculture sectors would remain areas of special focus.

The envoy said that a number of Chinese agriculture companies were coming to Pakistan to purchase more value added agriculture products.

Further he said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to alleviate poverty, several villages of backward areas of the country were being made model of poverty alleviation.

He further said that a new area was being included in CPEC that was science and technology to produce more high value added products in the country.

He said the Western media was up against Pak-China relations especially against the CPEC and this propaganda must be negated via disseminating the positive and true picture by media of both China and Pakistan.

The Chinese ambassador said that last year China had completed 70 years of its creation, during that time it witnessed many ups and downs with the world, however Pakistan remained the strongest, firmest and the best friend of China.

"We also celebrated 70 years of friendship with Pakistan," he said adding that after launch of CPEC, the bilateral relationship entered a new era of mutual cooperation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister World Technology Education Water China Agriculture CPEC Media From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Airport Gwadar

Recent Stories

19-year old student kills mother of three for refu ..

20 minutes ago

Dr Ali Imran from Oklahoma University visits UVAS

34 minutes ago

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is named

40 minutes ago

UAE-based individuals can help WWF Australia emerg ..

46 minutes ago

Saba Qamar to perform in an upcoming feature film

56 minutes ago

Chinese high-speed railway giant makes strong debu ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.