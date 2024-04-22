Open Menu

KATI Sees Iranian President's Visit As Opportunity For Enhancing Bilateral Trade

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), on Monday extended a warm welcome to the visit of the President of Iran Dr Ebrahim Raeesi to Pakistan and hoped that it will help enhance bilateral trade and further foster relations between the two brotherly nations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), on Monday extended a warm welcome to the visit of the President of Iran Dr Ebrahim Raeesi to Pakistan and hoped that it will help enhance bilateral trade and further foster relations between the two brotherly nations.

President KATI Johar Qandhari, in a statement issued here, suggested that the visit holds promise for both countries to leverage mutual strengths and foster economic prosperity through strategic collaborations in energy, trade, and infrastructure development.

Qandhari highlighted the untapped trade opportunities between Pakistan and Iran and stressed the need for concerted efforts to bolster economic cooperation.

He underscored Iran's potential to support Pakistan in the energy sector, particularly in gas and petroleum products, and also stressed on need to resolve issues like the Pak-Iran gas pipeline as procurement of gas from Iran at competitive prices could help alleviate industrial challenges in Pakistan.

Qandhari reiterated KATI's commitment to facilitate productive engagements between Pakistani and Iranian businesses to capitalize on the shared opportunities for growth and prosperity.

