ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Kazakh energy company Qazaq Gaz has pitched an initiative to Gazprom for the Russian energy giant consider an establishment of a new gas pipeline from Russia to China that would run through Kazakhstan's east and contribute to bringing gas to it, Qazaq Gaz deputy board chairman Arman Kasenov said on Friday.

"With regard to the gasification of (Kazakhstan's) east, we have suggested that Gazprom consider a new transit route via eastern Kazakhstan (to China), which will cover a number of regions. The issue is being worked out, we have already finished technical and economic calculations," Kasenov said at a shareholder meeting.

He also said that the proposal was under Gazprom's consideration.

The gasification of the country's north and east in the near future with its own gas resources is impossible, Kasemov said, adding that the company was "counting on the newly created conditions for the possible import of Russian gas."

Earlier in February, Russia and China signed an intergovernmental agreement on gas supplies through the Far East route, which involved the construction of a cross-border section across the Ussuri River to the Chinese city of Hulin.