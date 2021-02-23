Kazakh Gas Transport System Operating Normally After Pipeline Blast in Russia - Ministry

SULTAN, February 23 (Sputnik) - All gas transportation facilities in Kazakhstan are operating normally after the pipeline incident in the neighboring Russian region of Orenburg, the Kazakh energy ministry said on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) SULTAN, February 23 (Sputnik) - All gas transportation facilities in Kazakhstan are operating normally after the pipeline incident in the neighboring Russian region of Orenburg, the Kazakh energy ministry said on Tuesday.

A blast hit a pipeline in Russia's southwestern region of Orenburg earlier in the day, prompting the country to suspend gas transit to Kazakhstan. No one was injured. The repair works are estimated to take two days.

"To supply gas to consumers in the West Kazakhstan region, work is underway to redirect resources from the Central Asia-Center main gas pipeline. All facilities of the gas transportation system of the Republic of Kazakhstan are operating normally. The situation is under control of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan," the press service said.