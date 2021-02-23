UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh Gas Transport System Operating Normally After Pipeline Blast In Russia - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 03:15 PM

Kazakh Gas Transport System Operating Normally After Pipeline Blast in Russia - Ministry

SULTAN, February 23 (Sputnik) - All gas transportation facilities in Kazakhstan are operating normally after the pipeline incident in the neighboring Russian region of Orenburg, the Kazakh energy ministry said on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) SULTAN, February 23 (Sputnik) - All gas transportation facilities in Kazakhstan are operating normally after the pipeline incident in the neighboring Russian region of Orenburg, the Kazakh energy ministry said on Tuesday.

A blast hit a pipeline in Russia's southwestern region of Orenburg earlier in the day, prompting the country to suspend gas transit to Kazakhstan. No one was injured. The repair works are estimated to take two days.

"To supply gas to consumers in the West Kazakhstan region, work is underway to redirect resources from the Central Asia-Center main gas pipeline. All facilities of the gas transportation system of the Republic of Kazakhstan are operating normally. The situation is under control of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan," the press service said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Russia Orenburg Kazakhstan February Gas All From

Recent Stories

All Missing in Indian Glacier Flood Declared 'Dead ..

5 minutes ago

Seven vehicles impounded in sargodha

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

5 minutes ago

Industrial power consumption increases by 17% in J ..

5 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses enhanced Pak-Uzbek ..

9 minutes ago

Turkey Arrests French woman Wanted by Interpol Ove ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.