KCCI Vows To Carry Forward Siraj Teli's Mission

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:42 PM

KCCI vows to carry forward Siraj Teli's mission

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) M. Shariq Vohra has vowed to carry forward the mission of the Founder of Businessmen Group Late Siraj Kassam Teli

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) M. Shariq Vohra has vowed to carry forward the mission of the Founder of Businessmen Group Late Siraj Kassam Teli.

Speaking at an informal gathering of Managing Committee Members held here on Tuesday in connection with 69th Birth Anniversary of Late Siraj Teli, the KCCI president said Siraj Kassam raised a strong voice against any anti-business policy having devastating impact on trade and economy and always stood at the forefront to fight for the rights of not only the business community but also the citizens of Karachi.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Vice President KCCI Saqib Goodluck and Vice President KCCI Shamsul islam Khan, Vohra paid glowing tribute to late Siraj Teli and his services to the business community of Karachi and said "We are and will continue to serve the business community of Karachi with same zeal and enthusiasm without any discrimination of cast, color or creed which has always been the maxim of our late leader".

Shariq Vohra was of the opinion that Siraj Teli was a very vibrant, straightforward, fearless and a great leader who always spoke the truth in front of everyone regardless of thinking about the consequences.

Members of the Managing Committee, while sharing their sentiments about Late Siraj Teli, offered Fateha for the departed soul. They also prayed for those unfortunate souls who lost their lives because of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

More Stories From Business

