Kenya to support Pakistani investors in exploring potential areas of investment, trade: Kenyan HC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Kenyan High Commissioner, Mary Nyambura Kamau Wednesday said Kenya is a gateway for Pakistani investors to enter the gigantic market of 38 African states, which are landlocked to Kenya and has the international seaport of Mombasa.

She expressed these views during her visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here.

She said that Kenya will fully support Pakistani investors in exploring potential areas of investment and trade in various areas including tourism, agriculture, IT, mining and machinery.

Mary advised the business and industrial community of Rawalpindi to focus on diversifying their exports to Kenya in order to improve the existing trade volume between the two countries.

She said that rice and tea were two main commodities which were traditionally being traded between the two countries but there were many other Pakistani products which can not only be introduced in the Kenyan market but also to many other African nations via Kenya.

Earlier, RCCI, President Nadeem Rauf gave a short briefing on the chamber's current activities and future programs.

He told the High Commissioner that under the Look Africa Policy, African countries, especially Kenya, were considered important countries for the promotion of trade.

The Chamber will take a trade delegation to Kenya and explore the possibility of holding a business opportunities conference there, he added.

He said that direct flights should be launched between the two countries while there was a need to increase cooperation in non-traditional sectors especially pharma, IT, education, food machinery, handicrafts and sports goods.

Boru Diba Roba, Commercial Attache,of Kenya was also accompanied the High Commissioner during her visit.