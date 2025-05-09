Open Menu

Kitchen Items’ Prices Up By 0.24pc

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Kitchen items’ prices up by 0.24pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), increased by 0.24 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on May 08, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 310.05 points as compared to 309.31 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed a decrease of 0.80 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed an increase of 0.10 per cent and went up to 298.24 points from last week’s 297.93 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, went up 0.18 percent, 0.20 percent, 0.26 percent and 0.26 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 09 (17.65%) items increased, 17 (33.33%) items decreased and 25 (49.02%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included f Chicken (10.20%), Eggs (7.36%), Sugar (1.93%), Beef (1.50%), Pulse Mash (0.31%), Cooked Beef (0.20%), Mutton (0.15%) and Gur (0.11%).

The commodities which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included Tomatoes (8.81%), Garlic (5.05%), Potatoes (3.33%), Onions (2.08%), LPG (1.66%), Bananas (0.93%), petrol (0.83%), Diesel (0.78%), Wheat Flour (0.76%), Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (0.46%) and Mustard Oil (0.33%).

Year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included Onions (62.53%), Tomatoes (44.54%), Garlic (36.16%), Electricity Charges for Q1 (29.40%), Potatoes (27.42%), Wheat Flour (24.17%), Tea Lipton (16.98%), Pulse Mash (16.49%), Chilies Powder (13.45%), Petrol (12.36%) and Diesel (8.91%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included Ladies Sandal (55.62%), Pulse Moong (28.67%), Powdered Milk (22.26%), Pulse Gram (22.09%), Beef (18.22%), Bananas (18.18%), Sugar (16.54%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 Kg (14.93%), Vegetable Ghee 1Kg (13.88%), Firewood (10.35%), Lawn Printed (10.33%) and Georgette (9.90%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

3 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

7 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

16 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

16 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

16 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

16 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

16 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

16 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business