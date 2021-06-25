UrduPoint.com
Knitwear Exports Increase Record 32.70 Per Cent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Knitwear exports increase record 32.70 per cent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Knitwear exports during eleven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 32.70 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2020-21, Knitwear worth US $ 3,414,300 were exported as compared to worth US $ 2,572,991 of the same period last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Bed wear increased by 24.60 per cent as worth US $ 2,172,782 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 1,984,502 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Towels exports increased by 28.54 per cent as worth US $ 838,507 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 652,351 of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Tents, canvas and Tarpulin exports increased by 15.54 per cent as worth US $ 101,649 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 87,975 of same period of last year.

