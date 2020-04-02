UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korean Air To Suspend Flights To Washington Amid Virus Fallout

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:31 PM

Korean Air to suspend flights to Washington amid virus fallout

Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, said Wednesday it will suspend flights on the Incheon-Washington route from mid-April due to the impact of the coronavirus

WASHINGTON/SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, said Wednesday it will suspend flights on the Incheon-Washington route from mid-April due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Korean Air plans to stop serving flights from Incheon to Washington, D.C., starting April 13, with the suspension scheduled to last through the end of this month, a company spokeswoman said over the phone.

The company currently flies from Incheon to U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta and Honolulu. But the Incheon-Honolulu route will be halted from Saturday, she said.

The suspensions follow an increase in U.S. states ordering residents to stay at home and incoming travelers to self-quarantine to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On other international routes, Korean Air said it will continue to offer flights to Paris, London, Bangkok, Manila, Ho Chi Minh and Tokyo. Flights to Vancouver and Cebu are set to be halted within a week.

Korean Air has suspended more than 90 percent of its flights on international routes as an increasing number of countries close their borders or take further measures against incoming passengers.

Local airlines have been struggling with a sharp decline in air travel demand since Jan. 20, when South Korea reported its first case of the coronavirus.

The country reported a total of 9,786 confirmed coronavirus cases and 163 related deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company San Francisco London Vancouver Los Angeles Paris Ho Tokyo Cebu Manila Incheon Bangkok Honolulu Atlanta Chicago Washington, D.C. New York South Korea April From 786 Investment Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi turns blue for Autism Awareness Mont ..

19 minutes ago

First day 100,000 youth registered with 'Corona Ti ..

2 minutes ago

WTA and ATP postpone all events until July 13

2 minutes ago

Boateng fined for leaving Munich and visiting sick ..

2 minutes ago

PIA 777 aircraft brings 14 tonnes safety equipment ..

2 minutes ago

UNHCR donates fully equipped ambulances to KP

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.