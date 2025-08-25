POL import bill increases by 6.42 % to $1.34 bln in July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The imports of the overall petroleum group increased by 6.42 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The total imports of the petroleum group during July 2025 were recorded at stood at $ 1,345.797 million against the imports of $ 1,264.574 million during the same month of last year.

Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products increased by 27.38 percent, from $ 498.342 million last July to $ 634.771 in July 2025 whereas the import of petroleum crude surged by 10.44 percent from $ 360.667 million to $ 398.318

million.

Similarly, the imports of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) decreased by 30.39 percent from $ 264.288 million last year to $ 230.805 million while the import of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) went up by 10.74 per cent in the first month and stood at $ 81.

897 million as compared to $ 73.952 in the corresponding month of last year.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed an increase of 2.68 percent during the month as compared to the imports of $ 1,310.654 million in June 2025.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports from the country witnessed an increase of 16.91 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (July) as compared to the corresponding month of last year. The exports in July (FY2025-26) were recorded at $2.697 as compared to the exports of $2.307 billion in July (FY2024-25).

The imports during July 2025 also increased by 29.25 percent and were recorded at $5.449 billion against the imports of $4.216 billion in last July.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit increased by 44.16 percent by increasing from $1.909 billion last July to $2.752 billion, this year.