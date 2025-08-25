Food exports decrease 10.25% in July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Food group exports from the country during the first month of the current financial year decreased by 10.25 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the month of July 2025, food commodities valued at 426.995 million were exported as compared to the exports of $475.766 million of the same month of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In the first month of the current financial year, the exports of the commodities, including rice, decreased by 18.29 percent, vegetables by 44.95 percent, oil seeds and nuts by 27.24 percent.

However, the import of the commodities, including fish and fish preparations, grew by 18.

60 percent, fruits by 43.63 percent and tobacco export increased by 786.63 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, the exports of meat and meat preparations increased by 9.80 percent as over 9,031 metric tons of meat valued at $40.461 million were exported during the month of July 2025, as compared to the exports of 8,408 metric tons valued at $36.849 million of the same month of the last year.

on the other hand, food imports into the country during the first month of current financial year grew by 44.490 percent as different food commodities worth $743.879 million were imported as compared the imports of $513.389 million of the same month of the last year.